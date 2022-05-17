The 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list: Meet the next generation of Silicon Valley

In the tenth annual Disruptor 50 list, CNBC highlights private companies that grew through the ups and downs of the pandemic and are poised to meet increasing economic and consumer challenges.
All told, these firms have raised a half-trillion dollars in venture capital. At least 41 are unicorns, with valuations of $1 billion or more – 14 are valued at over $10 billion. But becoming a unicorn has become all too common, and as market volatility pressures valuations in both public and private markets, other stats stand out:
Forty of the companies have a social or environmental purpose that is core to their business model. Ten of this year's Disruptors are from the logistics sector, tackling the broken global supply chain that has fueled four-decade high inflation. Eight are reducing costs in a bloated health-care system and reaching underserved populations. Several more are dedicated to the climate crisis. Nine of this year's Disruptors have a female founder. Sixteen feature CEOs from racial and ethnic minorities.
The 50 companies selected using the proprietary Disruptor 50 methodology have raised over $56 billion in venture capital, according to PitchBook, at an implied Disruptor 50 valuation of more than $552 billion.
|1
|Flexport
|Overwhelming the supply chain bottleneck
|2
|Brex
|The start-up world's finance department
|3
|Lineage Logistics
|On top of the global food supply's temperature
|4
|Canva
|The feature presentation
|5
|Guild Education
|Work. Study.
|6
|Convoy
|Trucking as we've known it stops here
|7
|Blockchain.com
|Web3's dot com
|8
|Stripe
|Making the internet pay
|9
|Dapper Labs
|The shot Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant are taking on decentralization
|10
|Pony.ai
|Hand over the reins.
|11
|Checkout.com
|A rival to the Stripe swipe
|12
|Chime
|A challenger bank in a challenging fintech market
|13
|Discord
|How digital natives converse
|14
|Flock Freight
|Fully loaded
|15
|Medable
|The virtual clinical trial
|16
|Truepill
|The infrastructure for online pharmacy
|17
|Arctic Wolf
|A cyber defender from up north
|18
|CloudTrucks
|Big ideas for the Big Road
|19
|Maven Clinic
|Putting women first in health
|20
|Monarch Tractor
|1 driver. 8 tractors. All electric.
|21
|Fanatics
|Taking sports merch into the metaverse
|22
|Tala
|The world's local lender
|23
|Anduril Industries
|Engineering an autonomous military arsenal
|24
|Workato
|Office work automated
|25
|Lacework
|Cybercrime's lie detector
|26
|Somatus
|Kidney care without the dialysis centers
|27
|Gopuff
|All your instant needs fulfilled
|28
|Virta Health
|Don't treat diabetes; reverse it.
|29
|Zipline
|A life-saving drone, with a Walmart side hustle
|30
|CarbonCure
|Carbon to concrete
|31
|Jüsto
|Mexico's answer to Walmart, and FreshDirect, and Gopuff
|32
|Biobot Analytics
|A wastewater virus hunter
|33
|Airtable
|The code for every knowledge worker
|34
|Databricks
|The start-up world's biggest data bet
|35
|DataRobot
|A one-trillion predictions market maker
|36
|Relativity Space
|An Elon Musk reusable rocket competitor
|37
|NEXT Insurance
|Digital small business insurance
|38
|Ro
|Planning to be a digital health survivor
|39
|Airspace
|Critical on-demand delivery for the pandemic era
|40
|Thrasio
|A consumer products giant for the digital age.
|41
|Cybereason
|A bird's eye view
|42
|BlocPower
|Building net-zero cities
|43
|ŌURA
|The one ring to rule wearables
|44
|MoonPay
|The biggest celebrity bet on crypto
|45
|Zum
|School bus magic
|46
|Exotec
|France's warehouse robot unicorn
|47
|Plaid
|A bridge from fintech to bank
|48
|Cityblock Health
|Healthtech for low-income America
|49
|Impossible Foods
|From plant-based fad to fixture
|50
|Envoy
|Back to the office of the future