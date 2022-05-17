CNBC Disruptor 50
The 2022 CNBC Disruptors are 50 private companies growing and innovating through a challenging market and changed world, while inspiring change in their larger, incumbent competitors.
The 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list: Meet the next generation of Silicon Valley

In the tenth annual Disruptor 50 list, CNBC highlights private companies that grew through the ups and downs of the pandemic and are poised to meet increasing economic and consumer challenges.

All told, these firms have raised a half-trillion dollars in venture capital. At least 41 are unicorns, with valuations of $1 billion or more – 14 are valued at over $10 billion. But becoming a unicorn has become all too common, and as market volatility pressures valuations in both public and private markets, other stats stand out: 

Forty of the companies have a social or environmental purpose that is core to their business model. Ten of this year's Disruptors are from the logistics sector, tackling the broken global supply chain that has fueled four-decade high inflation. Eight are reducing costs in a bloated health-care system and reaching underserved populations. Several more are dedicated to the climate crisis. Nine of this year's Disruptors have a female founder. Sixteen feature CEOs from racial and ethnic minorities.  

The 50 companies selected using the proprietary Disruptor 50 methodology have raised over $56 billion in venture capital, according to PitchBook, at an implied Disruptor 50 valuation of more than $552 billion.

1FlexportOverwhelming the supply chain bottleneck
2BrexThe start-up world's finance department
3Lineage LogisticsOn top of the global food supply's temperature
4CanvaThe feature presentation
5Guild EducationWork. Study.
6ConvoyTrucking as we've known it stops here
7Blockchain.comWeb3's dot com
8StripeMaking the internet pay
9Dapper LabsThe shot Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant are taking on decentralization
10Pony.aiHand over the reins.
11Checkout.comA rival to the Stripe swipe
12ChimeA challenger bank in a challenging fintech market
13DiscordHow digital natives converse
14Flock FreightFully loaded
15MedableThe virtual clinical trial
16TruepillThe infrastructure for online pharmacy
17Arctic WolfA cyber defender from up north
18CloudTrucksBig ideas for the Big Road
19Maven ClinicPutting women first in health
20Monarch Tractor1 driver. 8 tractors. All electric.
21FanaticsTaking sports merch into the metaverse
22TalaThe world's local lender
23Anduril IndustriesEngineering an autonomous military arsenal
24WorkatoOffice work automated
25LaceworkCybercrime's lie detector
26SomatusKidney care without the dialysis centers
27GopuffAll your instant needs fulfilled
28Virta HealthDon't treat diabetes; reverse it.
29ZiplineA life-saving drone, with a Walmart side hustle
30CarbonCureCarbon to concrete
31JüstoMexico's answer to Walmart, and FreshDirect, and Gopuff
32Biobot AnalyticsA wastewater virus hunter
33AirtableThe code for every knowledge worker
34DatabricksThe start-up world's biggest data bet
35DataRobotA one-trillion predictions market maker
36Relativity SpaceAn Elon Musk reusable rocket competitor
37NEXT InsuranceDigital small business insurance
38RoPlanning to be a digital health survivor
39AirspaceCritical on-demand delivery for the pandemic era
40ThrasioA consumer products giant for the digital age.
41CybereasonA bird's eye view
42BlocPowerBuilding net-zero cities
43ŌURAThe one ring to rule wearables
44MoonPayThe biggest celebrity bet on crypto
45ZumSchool bus magic
46ExotecFrance's warehouse robot unicorn
47PlaidA bridge from fintech to bank
48Cityblock HealthHealthtech for low-income America
49Impossible FoodsFrom plant-based fad to fixture
50EnvoyBack to the office of the future