34. Databricks

Companies depend on Databricks to store their data and clean it up so employees can analyze it and wrap it into applications.

The San Francisco-based company's success has been predicated on helping companies implement a version of Apache Spark, an alternative to the Hadoop technology, for storing lots of different kinds of data in massive quantities. It removes the hassle of configuring and updating third-party software and doesn't require clients to copy data into its software in order to work with it. Instead, data can stay where it already is, such as in Amazon Web Services' widely used S3 object-storage system, and Databricks can still crunch the data.

It is also increasingly helping organizations deploy artificial intelligence models. The company's cloud-native approach has been compared to Snowflake — a 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 company that went on to become the biggest software IPO in history.