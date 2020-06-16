Databricks was ready for the recession. Now the start-up is poised to go public next year

Ali Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO of Databricks, speaks at the company's Spark and AI Summit in San Francisco in April 2019.

Several times over the last three years, the leaders of data software start-up Databricks performed exercises to imagine the implications of an economic collapse.

"The salaries people make, the growth expectations, the career aspirations — it just seemed like it was overheated," Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi said. The company ranks No. 36 on CNBC's 2020 Disruptor 50 list of innovative companies, announced Tuesday.

The exercises helped convince Ghodsi to raise venture financing each of the last two years, valuing Databricks most recently at $6.2 billion. In the middle of 2019, the company pulled out of a planned $120 million deal for premium office space in its hometown of San Francisco. It also held off on real estate enhancements in the U.K.

Now, during a recession caused by a global pandemic, Databricks hasn't had to shed any of its more than 1,300 employees, while technology peers like Airbnb, Uber, Glassdoor and many others have downsized. Databricks' actions have put it in a strong position, as customers have turned to its software to strengthen their operations with artificial intelligence and to process massive amounts of data that traditional databases weren't built to handle.

"If this crisis lasts five or six years, we could just go on and continue hiring and be unaffected by this," said Ghodsi, adding that the company has over $500 million in the bank after raising nearly $900 million.

In the third quarter of 2019, revenue topped $200 million on an annualized basis, compared with over $100 million in 2018. Ghodsi declined to provide updated figures or say if the company is profitable. Databricks wants to be ready to go public in 2021, and Ghodsi said there's plenty of investor demand.