$38 billion software start-up Databricks makes acquisition to leave code behind

Databricks, which was recently valued at $38 billion by investors, is putting some of that money to work in its second-ever acquisition, of German no-code start-up 8080 Labs.

8080 Labs makes bamboolib, a data exploration tool that does not require coding to use, bringing what has become one of the most-popular trends in enterprise development — the rise of low-code/no-code solutions — to Databricks' Lakehouse Platform.

The company said in a release that 8080 Labs' software works on "clicks, not code."

Deal terms were not disclosed.

In June 2020, Databricks acquired Redash, an Israeli open-source tech company focused on data visualization.

"Bringing simple capabilities to Databricks is a critical step in empowering more people within an organization to easily analyze and explore large sets of data, regardless of expertise," Ali Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO of Databricks, said in a release on Wednesday.