Female-led Disruptors are defying the odds and tackling massive social problems

Founder and CEO of Maven Clinic Kate Ryder, the first female health tech unicorn, valued at $1 billion. Daniel Zuchnik | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

There's no doubt that the pandemic has been particularly challenging for female founders. In 2021, female founders secured only 2% of venture capital dollars, according to PitchBook, the second year in a row that the percentage of funding secured by female founders declined, and the smallest share since 2016. But on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list, female founders continue to make gains. This year's Disruptor 50 includes eight companies with a woman CEO, and nine companies with a female co-founder, up from four in 2021 and six in 2020 (2018 was a record for the list with nine total). This comes as the racial diversity on the list increases as well: four companies with a Black CEO and three with a Latinx CEO this year. This year's list also shows female-led companies rising higher in the list– it's the first time there are two female CEOs in the top five, and their companies' valuations are massive. Melanie Perkins, CEO of design platform Canva, ranked No. 4; the Sydney, Australia based company has raised $560 million at a $40 billion valuation. Guild Education, ranked No. 5, co-founded by Rachel Romer Carlson and Brittany Stich, has raised $378.5 million at a $3.7 billion valuation. These valuations are particularly notable because not only do female founders, as a whole, raise less money than male founders, but they're also less likely to raise "mega rounds," or rounds valued at $100 million or above – companies with only male founders secured 85% of mega rounds between 2019 and 2021, according to Crunchbase.

It's also notable that a number of the companies on the list run by female founders are focused on addressing social or environmental issues. In fact, women are 20% more likely than men to found companies with a social or environmental purpose, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor. Guild Education, under CEO Rachel Carlson and her co-founder Brittany Stich, vice president of learning at work, is making college education more universally available through employers. At Cityblock Health, ranked No. 48 this year, CEO Toyin Ajayi is working to serve those most in need by treating them in their communities and addressing their underlying issues, rather than perpetuating a cycle of high-cost trips in and out of the emergency room. Shivani Siroya's Tala, ranked No. 22, offers low cost micro loans to people without credit scores in emerging markets. Ritu Narayan's Zum, ranked No. 45, wants to improve school transportation for school districts, students, families, and the environment. Medable, ranked No. 15 and run by CEO Michelle Longmire, wants to bring equity to clinical trials by expanding them to diverse populations. Mariana Matus' Biobot Analytics, ranked No. 32, uses artificial intelligence to analyze wastewater and predict surges in coronavirus.