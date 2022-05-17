5. Guild Education

Companies of all kinds are trying everything they can to retain and attract talent during the Great Job Reshuffle. Guild Education's focus on "education as a benefit" is hitting the right note. The Denver-based edtech firm helps leading companies such as Disney, Walmart, Target and Discover Financial offer debt-free degrees to their employees.

Co-founder and CEO Rachel Romer-Carlson says her firm offers debt-free tuition for employees so that they can get the education and pick up the skills they'll need for in-demand jobs. On Guild Education's platform, users can enroll in programs from high school to trades, associate's, bachelor's and master's degrees.

According to the company, there are more than 30 million working adults without a high school diploma, and 70% of the U.S. population doesn't have a college diploma. Rather than look at a college degree as a passport to a job, Guild Education is trying to help working Americans get the education they need with the help of employer-sponsored benefits. Chipotle is a customer and offers 100% tuition coverage for employees.