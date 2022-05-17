16. Truepill

When billionaire investor Mark Cuban launched his Cost Plus Drug Company early in 2022 to sell generic drugs online at affordable prices, he turned to Truepill to fill and deliver prescriptions.

It was a break-out moment for the San Mateo-based behind-the-scenes digital health service founded in 2016 to transform the $400 billion U.S. pharmacy business.

This comes as the fast-growing direct-to-consumer health-care market is becoming more competitive with more pressure on transparency in pricing and as telemedicine becomes popularized.

Rather than compete with a slew of start-up pharmacies such as Amazon-acquired PillPack and Capsule that were going after retail customers, the initial concept for Truepill was an efficient pharmacy distribution center. Now with fast-growing revenue and a market shift to telemedicine and increased demands during the pandemic, Truepill has expanded aggressively, hiring 800 new employees, up from just 257 the previous year.