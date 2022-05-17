The Covid-19 pandemic has turned the world of work upside down.

Gone is the office-based 9-to-5 for most workers, largely replaced by some sort of hybrid accommodation. Whereas 60% of workers were based fully on-site in 2019, just 23% expect that will be the case in 2022 and beyond, according to a poll by Gallup. Comparatively, 32% said they were hybrid in 2019, while 53% anticipate that in the future.

Increased flexibility is what workers are now expecting from their employees, with a majority polled saying they prefer hybrid work — only 9% prefer to be back in the office full-time.

Making sure that employees are excited to return to offices when asked is the goal of workplace platform Envoy. Founded in 2013, well before the pandemic, Envoy's original mission was focused around solving inefficiencies in front desk management, such as the iPads that visitors used to sign in. But as Covid spread, Envoy quickly shifted to products that helped its thousands of clients with 14,000 office locations across more than 100 countries welcome workers back safely.