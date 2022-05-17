3. Lineage Logistics

Covid-19 vaccines may have grabbed the headlines when it comes to things that need to be kept cold, but a more immediate and long-term concern is what Lineage Logistics is focused on: food.

A shortage of food around the world is not the result of insufficient supply, but rather the inability to get it to where it needs to go before it goes bad. Nearly 25% of fruits and vegetables are lost globally, and North America is among the regions with the highest level of food waste. The World Bank estimates global food waste to be a $2.5 trillion problem.

That's where Lineage Logistics comes in. Its mission is to transform the food supply chain by operating a global network of temperature-controlled cold-storage facilities for proteins, bakery products, dairy, and fruits and vegetables. It "blast freezes" cold air at temperatures as low as -25 to -35 Fahrenheit on up to 5 million pounds of product a day at a single facility. It then combines that proprietary solution with the ability to design warehouse racks that store products as efficiently as possible.