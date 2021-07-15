Joe Lonsdale's 8VC partners with Morgan Stanley-backed company to double down on transportation and logistics investments

8VC, the Austin, Texas-based venture capital firm run by Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, is partnering with Morgan Stanley-backed Lineage Logistics, a company known for its global network of temperature-controlled cold storage facilities, to double down on investments in the transportation and logistics sector.

8VC co-founder and partner Jake Medwell is joining Lineage in an advisory role, while Lineage's chief information officer Sudarsan Thattai is joining 8VC in an advisory role as well, as part of the formalized alliance between companies.

"I admire what Lineage Logistics has built over the last decade and am very excited to officially be partnered," Medwell told CNBC. "They think about technology as a core pillar of business and it fits hand in hand with what I spend my time on at 8VC."

The pandemic exposed the fragility of the global supply chain. With facilities in China and elsewhere shuttered, stores experienced dramatic shortages of apparel, car parts and packaging materials.

Still, supply chain software and warehousing technology attracted record venture backing in 2020, with North American and European investors funneling roughly $12.6 billion into more than 550 start-up deals, according to PitchBook data. The growing demand for warehousing space and supply chain solutions, coupled with high levels of VC funding, are giving rise to companies like Lineage, which ranked No. 17 on this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

Founded with the acquisition of a single warehouse in Seattle in 2008, the company offers a global network of temperature-controlled cold-storage facilities for proteins, bakery products, dairy, and fruits and vegetables. It also manages processing facilities and automated, port-based and custom warehousing.