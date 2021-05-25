A worker works on a production line to produce electrical products for domestic and Southeast Asian markets in Hai 'an city, east China's Jiangsu province, March 29, 2021.

The Covid-19 resurgence in some parts of Asia could lead to a change in fortunes for China, according to an economist.

Previously, the U.S.-China trade war caused companies to move their supply chains out of China, shifting their production and distribution networks for products and services. As a result, countries like Vietnam and India benefited as companies moved to set up shop in their countries.

But the situation appears to be changing, and supply chains could pivot back to China as cases spike in India and Vietnam, according to Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"Before the pandemic, we saw factories moving out of China — Samsung, Foxconn these big name companies — setting up factories in Vietnam, India," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.

The spike in cases in those two countries has forced factories owned by Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, to shut down facilities in India and Vietnam, he said.

"This could put the relocation of supply chains on hold for quite some time. The key issue here is that international travel is suspended, so multinational companies can't send their staff to India and Vietnam to set up new factories," Zhang added.