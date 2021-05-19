India's daily death toll crosses 4,500 as Covid-19 cases stay below 300,000

People receive their Covid-19 vaccines from medical workers at a vaccination centre set up in the classroom of a government school on May 04, 2021 in New Delhi, India.

India reported its highest single-day increase in Covid-19 deaths as cases stayed below 300,000 for the third straight day.

On Wednesday, health ministry data showed at least 4,529 people succumbed to the disease over a 24-hour period as 267,334 new cases were registered.

India has reported more than 25 million cases and over 283,000 deaths so far. But experts suggest the figures undercount the actual toll as testing is limited in some places, particularly in rural areas currently experiencing a surge in cases. Many patients who have died at home — due to hospitals running out of beds — are also typically left out of the official tally.

The South Asian nation has been testing anywhere between 1.5 million to 2 million samples daily over the last seven days, according to government data. The test positivity rate has come down from 19.45% last Thursday to 13.31% on Wednesday as of 8 a.m. local time.