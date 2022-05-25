Early Tesla investor DBL Partners leads $70 million investment in logistics firm Airspace

Time-critical logistics start-up Airspace, which originally broke into the market handling shipments for emergency situations including organ transplants and life-saving medications, has nearly doubled its funding in a new round of venture capital led by DBL Partners, an impact investing firm that was an early investor in Tesla. The $70 million funding round — which also included new investors Telstra Ventures and HarbourVest, as well as existing investors Scale Ventures, Defy Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures and Prologis Ventures — brings Airspace's total funding to $138 million.

The investment is an indication of the rapid growth of logistics start-ups in the pandemic years as global supply chain issues lead to new opportunities for disruptive business models. With DBL Partners, which focuses on "double bottom line" investing, coming on board, it also raises the profile of sustainability within the business model of logistics companies and throughout the global supply chain.

Airspace noted in a release that many of its largest customers are increasingly focused on carbon-neutrality.

"Airspace is unique in its ability to provide complete transparency into the carbon footprint of time-critical deliveries, enabling customers to optimize routes with the least possible environmental impact," Ira Ehrenpreis, founder and managing partner at DBL Partners, said in a press release.

Ehrenpreis is on the Tesla board of directors, and DBL has invested in several solar energy companies (including SolarCity, now part of Tesla), as well as Elon Musk's SpaceX, and previous CNBC Disruptor 50 companies, such as Apeel Sciences, which is focused on food system waste.

Joel Hwang, principal of HarbourVest, also received a seat on Airspace's board.

Airspace uses AI and machine learning to optimize delivery opportunities around the world, and it provides real-time data — as many as 16,000 "touch points" — on shipments.

The company, which was founded in 2016 and has offices in Carlsbad, California, Dallas, Stockholm and Amsterdam, reported growth of 110% last year and said it is on pace to match that growth this year.

"With supply chain disruptions continuing to impact countries worldwide, no time in history has time-critical shipping & logistics been so essential to ensuring these complex and sensitive shipments reach their destinations on-time," Nick Bulcao, co-founder and CEO at Airspace, stated in the release.