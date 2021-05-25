The 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50: How we chose the list of companies

Persephone Kavallines

The mission of the Disruptor 50 list has always been to identify fast-growing, innovative start-ups on the path to becoming the next generation of great public companies. But in 2020, things got ridiculous. Twelve of the 50 companies named to the 2020 Disruptor 50 are now public companies. Four more have announced deals to become public via mergers with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). All those exits meant the competition for the 2021 Disruptor 50 was as wide open as ever, and for the fifth straight year, a record number of start-ups (1,565 to be exact) jumped at the chance to make our annual list.

Choosing the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50

All private, independently owned start-up companies founded after Jan. 1, 2006, were eligible to be nominated for the Disruptor 50 list. Companies nominated were required to submit a detailed analysis, including key quantitative and qualitative information. Quantitative metrics included company-submitted data on workforce size and diversity, scalability, and sales and user growth. Some of this information has been kept off the record and was used for scoring purposes only. CNBC also brought in data from a pair of outside partners — PitchBook, which provided data on fundraising, implied valuations and investor quality; and IBISWorld, whose database of industry reports we used to compare the companies based on the industries they are attempting to disrupt. This year, for the first time, we added a separate Board Diversity category to be considered in addition to the existing Workforce Diversity category. We added this category as one of several steps to bring more diversity to the list overall. In addition to adding the Board Diversity category, we expanded our outreach to more companies with female founders and founders of color and their investors during our call for nominations.

CNBC's Disruptor 50 Advisory Council — a group of 47 leading thinkers in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship from around the world (see list of members below) — then ranked the quantitative criteria by importance and ability to disrupt established industries and public companies. This year the council found that scalability and user growth were the most important criteria, along with use of breakthrough technologies (including, most commonly, artificial intelligence and machine learning) and size of the industry being disrupted. These categories received the highest weighting, but the ranking model is designed to ensure that companies must score highly on a wide range of criteria to make the final list. Companies were also asked to submit important qualitative information, including descriptions of their core business model, ideal customers and recent company milestones. A team of more than 70 CNBC editorial staff, along with members of the Advisory Council, read the submissions and provided holistic qualitative assessments of each company. The qualitative scores were combined with a weighted quantitative score to determine which 50 companies made the list and in what order.