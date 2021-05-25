Next to Robinhood, Stripe remains one of the largest private companies yet to make a highly anticipated Wall Street debut. Brothers John and Patrick Collison started the company in 2010 with the mission of "increasing the GDP of the internet." Both in their thirties, today the two brothers are each worth over $11 billion.

The hurdle with payment platforms, as they saw it early on, wasn't on the finance side. Difficulties more often were due to coding and design issues. That's when they decided to build a developer-focused instant-setup payment platform any company could use and scale.

Today, thousands of companies do, including Amazon, Slack, Glossier, Shopify and Under Armour. The company makes money by charging these customers a swipe fee of 2.9%, plus 30 cents for every transaction it processes (the same as PayPal).

Stripe's payments software brought in early investments from PayPal alumni Peter Thiel and Elon Musk. In the last year, its valuation has soared to $95 billion. Despite its ballooning growth and valuation, the founders have stayed tight-lipped about the prospect of a Wall Street debut, with John Collison telling CNBC last year that the company has "no plans" to go public right away.