40. Nubank

The world's largest and most valuable "challenger bank" is disrupting the Latin American financial ecosystem with over $1 billion of venture capital funding and a Stanford grad's tech-driven vision for the future.

Colombia-born David Vélez founded Nubank in 2013 with a purple no-fee credit card in Sao Paulo, Brazil, a country notorious for its high-fee, low-tech banking system. Less than ten years later, the fintech company has survived a recession and a pandemic, emerging with over 34 million customers across Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, and a valuation higher than Chime, Robinhood, or SoFi.

To Vélez, the opportunity was obvious: the financial ecosystem in Brazil was inefficient and inaccessible, with five banks controlling over 80% of the country's assets, annual credit card interest rates running up to 300%, and a third of the population unbanked. According to Nubank, bank branches only exist in 60% of Brazil's cities, but a digital platform could support customers regardless of location.