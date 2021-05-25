43. Eat JUST

Eat JUST — also known as JUST — is trying to change the food that we eat. The San Francisco-based company is creating plant-based alternatives that are healthier and more sustainable than products that come from animals.

JUST's flagship product is its egg substitute, which is made from mung beans. Not only does JUST Egg contain no cholesterol and less saturated fat than poultry eggs, the product also requires less land, water and carbon emissions to produce, according to the company. As of March, the company has sold the equivalent of more than 100 million chicken eggs across more than 20,000 retail locations.

But the company isn't only trying to modify what we eat for breakfast. Last year, JUST made history by becoming the first company to secure regulatory approval for cell-cultured meat. Singapore gave the company the go-ahead to start selling chicken created in a lab. Cultured meat is made by putting stem cells from the fat or muscle of an animal into a culture medium that feeds the cells, allowing them to grow.