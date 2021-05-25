10. ElevateBio

The rise of gene editing technologies like CRISPR — which was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry last year — signals that the era of gene and cellular therapies for a wide variety of diseases is here. But a lot of work remains to be done for commercialization of the latest in medical science to have a real-world, life-saving impact on patients.

There are an estimated 1,000 companies and over 1,000 cell and gene therapies in development, but only a fraction of those (less than two dozen) approved for use in the U.S. That is expected to change in the years ahead. By the second half of this decade, the FDA could be approving between 10-20 — possibly even 30-60 — cutting-edge therapies annually, according to some estimates. That implies a market worth tens of billions of dollars.

The pandemic has resulted in even more growth for biotech companies, including ElevateBio, which is known for its technology platform and use of innovative gene and cell therapy concepts including CAR/TCR (T cell therapies) and molecular RNA. It seeks to clear a major roadblock in the era of gene therapy: manufacturing scale.