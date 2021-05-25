46. Airtable

It's becoming clear in the world of work that if everyone doesn't need to be a coder, a little coding knowledge can still go a long way in helping every employee and their organization migrate to an increasingly digital business environment.

That's where companies like Airtable come in, leading what is called a low-code — sometimes even called no-code — revolution in the way new applications are built well beyond the tech sector, such as in financial services, oil and gas, utilities, and industrials. The fast-growing code-for-everyone-else approach allows professionals who aren't fluent in Java or Python, and don't have their desk buried deep within the stack, to play a part in rethinking and remaking the consumer and client digital experience.

The low-code movement has attracted an even higher level of attention as a result of the pandemic, during which organizations from hospitals to government entities and corporations have had to develop online offerings at a faster pace than ever expected and for new use cases.