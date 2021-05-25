32. Cybereason

When hacks like the recent takedown of the Colonial Pipeline hit, it is not just the company victims that turn to private cybersecurity consultants to help them understand and hopefully stay ahead of the next threat from the internet's bad actors, but increasingly, the government and public, that need help to make sense of it. Cyber threats are becoming more aggressive and, as in the case of Colonial, can quickly reach the level of a national security incident.

That is why hacking experts like Boston-based Cybereason, which came out of Israel's strong technology start-up sector, are playing a critical role in protecting not just corporate assets but the nation from the rogues of the dark web as well as nation-state supported online attackers. In fact, the hacking group behind the Colonial ransomware, DarkSide, was being tracked by Cybereason since August 2020.

The company's core offering is an endpoint protection platform. That term refers to technologies that can prevent malware attacks, detect malicious activities and identify and repair network flaws and breaches.

It has uncovered schemes in recent years including one that made off with large amounts of personal and corporate data from over a dozen global telecommunications companies, and in which Cybereason found links to previous Chinese cyber-espionage campaigns.