22. Thrasio

The past year saw e-commerce reach new highs and among the biggest winners, of course, was Amazon. A record- setting first quarter blew analyst expectations out of the water. Easily lost in the success, though, can be all the third-party brands on the platform. Marketplace Pulse, an e-commerce research firm, estimates that Amazon Marketplace sellers moved more than $300 billion of product in 2020. That would make Amazon Marketplace the 42nd-largest economy in the world ranked by GDP.

Third-party sellers are reshaping Amazon in ways consumers may not realize. Amazon has increased shelf space for its own brands like Amazon Basics, and it has a reputation for mining hot products on its site for ideas it should copy, but many outside sellers compete successfully with each other and Amazon itself. Many of these merchants pay Amazon to store and ship their goods through an arrangement known as Fulfillment by Amazon. This makes their wares eligible for Prime shipping. Consumers order products from brands they may have never encountered before, and trust because of five-star ratings and the right search ranking.

All that Amazon FBA market momentum created a new business model for companies like Thrasio, a Massachusetts-based firm that acquires Amazon sellers and improves their operations and products. Thrasio targets brands with $1 to $10 million in annual sales with well-reviewed products. Brands typically see a 30% jump in sales just two months after being acquired, according to Thrasio. To date, the company has acquired over 100 brands with 15,000 products, with new products being added daily. It claims to be adding $1.5 million in revenue per day through all the dealmaking.