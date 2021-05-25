45. Footprint

Footprint is on a mission to end what it calls our "addiction to plastic." The U.S. recycles only about 9% of the plastic we use, according to the EPA. Eight million metric tons end up in the ocean annually. And with the surge in demand for cooking at home and food-to-go during the Covid-19 pandemic, we're using more consumer packaged food and takeout containers than ever.

That's where Footprint is making a difference.

The materials science technology company develops and manufactures alternative solutions to single- and short-term-use plastic. Its sustainable products are designed with the entire product lifecycle in mind, and are made from 100% bio-based, biodegradable, compostable and recyclable fibers. That not only reduces unnecessary waste from entering the environment, it reduces our exposure to toxic chemicals found in plastic.

Founded in 2014 by two former Intel engineers, Footprint is headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, and employs more than 1,500 people.