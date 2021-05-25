23. Relativity Space

Relativity Space uses enormous 3D printers and an in-house metal-making process to build 95% of the parts that go into its next-generation rockets. The Long Beach, California-based company's focus on 3D-printing means it doesn't have to change or add new equipment to its production line.

Co-founder and CEO Tim Ellis emphasizes that 3D-printing not only drastically cuts down on the complexity of its rockets, but also makes them faster to build and modify. Eventually, Relativity says its simpler process will be able to turn raw materials into a rocket on the launchpad in under 60 days.

Ellis previously worked as a propulsion engineer at Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, and was credited with bringing the process of 3D-printing metal rocket parts to its operations. Ellis left Blue Origin in 2015 to found Relativity with Jordan Noone, a college classmate and former SpaceX propulsion engineer.

Ellis has a vision of 3D-printed reusable rockets as "the inevitable technology we need to build humanity's industrial base on Mars" – a goal similar to Elon Musk's dream to "make humanity a multiplanetary species" by establishing settlements on the red planet. Ellis believes Relativity and SpaceX can be two companies leading a new era of exploration.