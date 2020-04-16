Elon Musk touts low cost to insure SpaceX rockets as edge over competitors

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at a press conference where he announced the Japanese billionaire chosen by the company to fly around the moon, on September 17, 2018 in Hawthorne, California. Mario Tama | Getty Images

SpaceX is launching more often than any other country or company and CEO Elon Musk touted low insurance costs as proof of the improving reliability of his company's Falcon 9 rockets. "Last I checked, over a million dollars less ... to insure a Falcon 9 mission," Musk said in tweets Wednesday evening. Insurance on a launch is "the acid test" for the reliability of a rocket, Musk added in another tweet. A top space insurance underwriter, speaking on condition of anonymity, told CNBC that Musk's reference is true for insurance premiums, which are based on the rocket's price tag, but not for the insurance rate, which is based on the market's perceived reliability of the rocket. SpaceX advertises Falcon 9 rocket launches on its website with a $62 million price tag. The insurance rate on a Falcon 9 is about 4% currently, the underwriter said. That's the same rate as competitors' similarly-capable rockets, such as the European launcher Arianespace's Ariane 5 or U.S. rocket builder United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Atlas V. But Ariane 5 and Atlas V launches go for upwards of $165 million each, meaning a Falcon 9 premium is about $2.5 million while its competitors' premiums would be in the range of $7 million.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying 60 Starlink satellites on November 11, 2019 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Starlink constellation will eventually consist of thousands of satellites designed to provide world wide high-speed internet service. Paul Hennessy | NurPhoto | Getty Images

In essence, the underwriter said a Falcon 9 mission is cheaper to insure because the rocket costs less than competitors' – not necessarily because it is seen as more reliable. The underwriter added that Musk's method of comparing insurance premiums is additionally misleading given that launch insurance is almost always based on more than just the cost of a rocket itself. A launch insurance policy typically includes the cost of the launch vehicle, the price of the spacecraft it's launching and the amount paid for the insurance, the underwriter explained. While SpaceX has had suffered two rocket failures in the past decade, the company's Falcon 9 has successfully launched 81 times.

Reusing rockets as a way to save money