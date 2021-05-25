47. BlocPower

Sustainability shouldn't be limited to wealthy communities. That's the idea behind Brooklyn-based BlocPower. Since 2014, founder Donnel Baird has been retrofitting buildings in New York's disadvantaged communities with energy efficient heating and cooling systems, ultimately upping building values and lowering building operating costs.

So far, the clean tech start-up has completed over 1,000 projects in the New York City area, and more building retrofits are underway in 24 other U.S. cities. Across the country, municipalities are working to meet sustainable emissions goals, and upgrading buildings for energy efficiency could present enormous opportunities for investing and job creation. The Urban Green Council estimates a $20 billion market and well over 100,000 jobs created by 2030 in the NYC-metro area alone. For Brooklyn-raised Baird and his team at BlocPower, homing in on retrofitting opportunities in underserved communities translates to high-paying green jobs, healthier air, and increased investment in those neighborhoods.