New challenges brought on by the pandemic make the $2.6 trillion issue of food waste, already a growing problem on a global scale, a more pressing priority for the agriculture and food sectors.

Nearly 25% of fruit and vegetables are lost globally, and North America is among the global regions with the highest level of food waste. For Apeel — which has developed a coating to preserve produce, including avocados, apples and limes, among others — mitigating food waste is a market opportunity made even more critical by Covid.

To keep fruit lasting longer, Apeel has engineered an edible coating made from plant materials that can make produce last two to three times as long. It has been tested on dozens of different types of fruits and vegetables but is commercially available for avocados, organic apples and citrus fruits (mandarins, lemons, limes, finger limes).

Apeel's protective coating is extracted from lipids that come from the same produce to which the coating is ultimately applied. The water-based solution extends shelf life by preventing oxidation and water loss, from the grocery store to the consumer's home, though due to the proprietary nature of its science, Apeel does not disclose extensive details on the formula.

Earlier this month, the company made its first acquisition: a software start-up named ImpactVision, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to track the chemical composition of food throughout its shelf life.