35. Bestow

The worldwide pandemic forced many people to rethink their priorities and what they cherish most. Covid exposed a flawed and broken medical infrastructure in America and, for perhaps the first time in a long time, had the majority of Americans thinking about the possibility of an untimely and unexpected death. Life insurance enjoyed a bit of renaissance as a result of the pandemic.

Northwestern Mutual, the largest seller of life insurance last year saw a 15% jump in the number of policies sold between April and September 2020. AccuQuote, an online insurance marketplace saw its policy sales grow nearly 30% as a result of the pandemic. There was a 13% increase in life insurance applications among the under-44 age group according to MIB, an insurance analytics firm.

But getting life insurance has never been associated with ease. Many people put off getting life insurance because of the hassle of doctor visits and medical tests. A super-majority (84%) of Americans agree that they need life insurance, yet 41% do not have any coverage at all. Bestow appeals to people who may have never bought life insurance before.