For years, American banks have been among the least popular of industries with customers, thanks in large part to penalties like overdraft fees. Enter the so-called challenger banks, fintech firms that offer banking services exclusively through smartphone apps and websites.

Atop this new breed of upstarts is Chime, which offers fee-free banking, early paydays for those who direct-deposit their earnings, and a feature that lets users go negative in their accounts without overdraft fees. It, along with Square's Cash App and a few other players, have become viral hits for their ease of use.

Chime has experienced torrid growth during the coronavirus pandemic, picking up millions of users and reaching a $14.5 billion valuation in September. That figure has undoubtedly climbed since then as it nears a potential IPO — CEO Chris Britt told CNBC last year that he would have the firm "IPO-ready" within 12 months.

Amazingly, Chime — whose name is meant to evoke a calming sound — was valued at a mere $1.5 billion in early 2019, just two years ago. The company's story shows just how rapid start-ups can scale if the product fit is compelling.