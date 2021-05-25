In 2010, when Nadiem Makarim launched his Indonesian ride-hailing service Gojek, he was simply trying to improve his country's dysfunctional motorcycle taxi industry. It has since become Indonesia's first unicorn company, having branched out well beyond ride-sharing and into other business areas including food delivery, digital payments and logistics. It is now present in more than 200 cities across five Southeast Asian countries but Indonesia remains its top market.

Makarim left the company in 2019 to serve as Indonesia's Minister of Education and Culture, passing the torch to co-CEOs Kevin Aluwi and Andre Soelistyo.

Under new leadership, Gojek continues to lead and innovate. Earlier this month, the company said that it plans to make every car and motorcycle on its platform an electric vehicle (EV) by 2030. Dubbed the "Three Zeros" agenda, the company aims to reach zero emissions, zero waste and zero socio-economic barriers by the end of the decade, Aluwi told CNBC.

The 11-year-old company will invest in a series of EV pilot programs across Southeast Asia, as well as launching what it claims is a "world-first" in-app carbon offsetting feature.