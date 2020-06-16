In 2010, when Nadiem Makarim launched his Indonesian ride-hailing service Gojek, he was simply trying to improve his country's dysfunctional motorcycle taxi industry. Over the last 10 years, he's done that and a lot more. Gojek has expanded way beyond ride-hailing, moving into food delivery, on-call beauty services, entertainment booking and e-payments, and in the process created Indonesia's first unicorn. It is now a major competitor to Singapore-based Grab across Southeast Asia. The company has raised $6.2 billion in financing from the likes of Google, Tencent, JD.com, Mitsubishi, and Visa, and is valued at over $12 billion, according to PitchBook. Last year Makarim left the company to serve as Indonesia's Minister of Education and Culture, passing the torch to co-CEOs Kevin Aluwi and Andre Soelistyo.

View the FULL LIST: 2020 DISRUPTOR 50

In 2019 Gojek expanded into Thailand and acquired a fintech company in the Philippines as a way to enable greater financial inclusion in the region. Closer to home, Gojek's GoFood online food-delivery service became the largest food-delivery platform across Southeast Asia by volume of orders. Its digital payments platform — GoPay — is consistently named Indonesia's leading platform and became the first e-money payment option on the Google Play store in Indonesia. This has allowed millions of unbanked Android users in Indonesia to easily access popular games and entertainment.

Earlier this month, Facebook and PayPal also invested in the company. Investments from the two U.S. tech giants, as well as other investors, will help Gojek ramp up its payments and financial services in the region, the company said.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread around the world, Gojek found ways to help. In March it launched a multimillion-dollar Partner Support Fund to support drivers and merchants affected by the pandemic and is extending insurance coverage, affordable meals and income assistance for partners who get the virus. The company's senior leaders also pledged to donate 25% of their annual salaries to the fund.