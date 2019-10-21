Gojek names co-CEOs after founder Makarim leaves to join Indonesia's new cabinet

Indonesian tech start-up Gojek announced a change in leadership on Monday after CEO Nadiem Makarim left the company to join President Joko Widodo's new cabinet.
"Nadiem was summoned to the Palace by the President today to accept an appointment as a member of the new cabinet. We are very proud that our founder will play such a significant role in moving Indonesia onto the global stage," a Gojek spokesperson said in a statement.
Gojek Group President Andre Soelistyo and the start-up's co-founder Kevin Aluwi will lead the company as co-CEOs.
"We have planned for this possibility and there will be no disruption to our business," the Gojek spokesperson said. "We will make an announcement on what this news means for Gojek within the next few days."
Widodo was sworn in for a second term on Sunday.
Makarim told reporters at the presidential palace that it was a "big honor" to join the president's cabinet, Reuters reported, adding that while his post has yet to be announced, local reports said he could have a role in the newly created Digital Economy ministry or in education.
Gojek is currently valued at $10 billion, according to CB Insights, and it is backed by tech giants including Google and Tencent. It competes with rival start-up Grab across Southeast Asia in areas of ride-hailing, food delivery and payments.