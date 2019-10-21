Gojek names co-CEOs after founder Makarim leaves to join Indonesia's new cabinet

Nadiem Makarim, chief executive officer of PT Go-Jek Indonesia, listens during the Wall Street Journal DLive Asia Conference in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, June 9, 2017.

Indonesian tech start-up Gojek announced a change in leadership on Monday after CEO Nadiem Makarim left the company to join President Joko Widodo's new cabinet.

"Nadiem was summoned to the Palace by the President today to accept an appointment as a member of the new cabinet. We are very proud that our founder will play such a significant role in moving Indonesia onto the global stage," a Gojek spokesperson said in a statement.

Gojek Group President Andre Soelistyo and the start-up's co-founder Kevin Aluwi will lead the company as co-CEOs.

"We have planned for this possibility and there will be no disruption to our business," the Gojek spokesperson said. "We will make an announcement on what this news means for Gojek within the next few days."