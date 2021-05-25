42. Flock Freight

The $2 trillion freight industry is ripe for an efficiency and sustainability overhaul, and Flock Freight is betting that shared truckloads are the key to making it happen.

While machine learning applications in logistics and supply chain have become more and more commonplace, Flock Freight still sees a problem: Transportation is the No. 1 contributor to U.S. carbon emissions, and freight accounts for almost a quarter of it. By using cloud computing to combine multiple shipments moving along the same route into one truckload — almost like carpooling — Flock Freight reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 40%.

That remaining 60%, Flock Freight offsets by supporting greenhouse gas reduction projects, which means all of its shipments are carbon neutral. As of 2021, Flock Freight also offers customers carbon neutral transportation at point of sale, completely free. The company takes sustainability seriously — it's the first certified B corporation in the freight industry.