42. Flock Freight

Founder: Oren Zaslansky (CEO)
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: Solana Beach, California
Funding: $184 million
Valuation: $500 million
Key technologies: Cloud computing, machine learning
Industry: Logistics
Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 0
The $2 trillion freight industry is ripe for an efficiency and sustainability overhaul, and Flock Freight is betting that shared truckloads are the key to making it happen.
While machine learning applications in logistics and supply chain have become more and more commonplace, Flock Freight still sees a problem: Transportation is the No. 1 contributor to U.S. carbon emissions, and freight accounts for almost a quarter of it. By using cloud computing to combine multiple shipments moving along the same route into one truckload — almost like carpooling — Flock Freight reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 40%.
That remaining 60%, Flock Freight offsets by supporting greenhouse gas reduction projects, which means all of its shipments are carbon neutral. As of 2021, Flock Freight also offers customers carbon neutral transportation at point of sale, completely free. The company takes sustainability seriously — it's the first certified B corporation in the freight industry.
Shared truckloads also cut down on costs for shippers; Flock Freight estimates that shippers spend over $7 billion on freight that moves with empty space, and by cutting down on that, the company is cutting unnecessary costs, both financial and environmental.
Founder and CEO Oren Zaslansky was born to parents in the trucking industry and started his own trucking business at 20. After decades in the business, he landed on shared truckload as the key to pushing the industry forward, and he's convinced major players that he's right. Flock Freight has already captured venture support from SoftBank, Volvo, and Alphabet's venture arm, GV.
—Contributed by Cameron Costa
