1. Robinhood

Robinhood experienced a whirlwind in the past year as the pandemic helped draw new retail investors to its stock trading app and into some of the market's most contested bets. But being at the center of the bull run also landed the company in hot water when it decided to restrict trading in GameStop, the highly-shorted stock that Reddit traders chose to buy in mass numbers in defiance of Wall Street short sellers.

The company, founded in 2013 by Stanford roommates Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, found itself in a position more typical for Wall Street bank CEOs: being grilled on Capitol Hill with CEO Tenev hauled before lawmakers to testify on the trading frenzy and whether new regulations were in order.

Tenev and Bhatt started in finance selling trading software to hedge funds before creating Robinhood to develop ways for everyday retail investors to buy and sell stocks without paying commissions. Robinhood gained popularity among younger crowds by making stock purchases as easy as finding an online date on Tinder. Customers quickly link their bank account information, search for a stock and swipe up to buy. It's one of several platforms that allows customers to buy fractional shares. Instead of buying a single share of Tesla for hundreds of dollars, a customer could opt to invest $5, $10 or $100 and still get a piece of the stock.

One of Robinhood's most significant moves came in early 2018, when it opened the door to crypto. Users can purchase bitcoin, ethereum and numerous other digital currencies on the app the same way they buy stocks.