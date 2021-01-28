Robinhood, Interactive Brokers restrict trading in GameStop stock and options

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Amid the flurry of speculative activity in GameStop, brokers took steps to restrict the trading in GameStop stock and options and other related securities. In some cases, investors would only we able to sell their positions and not open new ones.

Free-stock trading pioneer Robinhood and Interactive Brokers both took steps to curb the wild trading activity in heavily shorted names like GameStop, AMC Entertainment, Koss and more on Thursday.

Shares of GameStock reversed course and slid quickly into negative territory as word of the trading restrictions spread. The stock, which traded above $500 at one point in premarket trading, was below $320 per share shortly after the opening bell.

Here is the statement by Robinhood:

"We continuously monitor the markets and make changes where necessary. In light of recent volatility, we are restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only, including $AMC, $BB, $BBBY, $EXPR, $GME, $KOSS, $NAKD and $NOK. We also raised margin requirements for certain securities."

Raising margin requirements increases how much money an investor using leverage and derivatives must have in their brokerage account after a stock purchase.

Here is the statement to CNBC from Interactive Brokers:

"As of midday yesterday, (1/27/2021) Interactive Brokers has put AMC, BB, EXPR, GME, and KOSS option trading into liquidation only due to the extraordinary volatility in the markets. In addition, long stock positions will require 100% margin and short stock positions will require 300% margin until further notice. We do not believe this situation will subside until the exchanges and regulators halt or put certain symbols into liquidation only. We will continue to monitor market conditions and may add or remove symbols as may be warranted."