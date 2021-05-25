26. Neteera

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine, and with it emphasized the benefits of being able to monitor health symptoms at a distance. Enter Neteera, a health-care technology firm that makes in-room sensors providing contact-free, continuous monitoring of cardiovascular and respiratory vital signs. The company is pursuing a variety of use cases for the sensors, from detecting sleep apnea, to preventing post-operative complications, to screening for infectious disease symptoms in high-density public places like airports and shopping malls.

The Jerusalem-based company has been named a critical technology in the fight against Covid-19 by the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Neteera has been working with hospitals in Israel, as well as in France, to study the sensors' ability to predict whether a patient has Covid, or other infectious diseases. The findings are expected to be published later this month, according to founder & CEO Isaac Litman.