26. Neteera

Founder: Isaac Litman (CEO)
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: Jerusalem
Funding: $19 million
Valuation: $49 million
Key technologies: Artificial intelligence, biochips, cloud computing, deep learning, Internet of Things, machine learning
Industry: Health care
Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 1 (No. 9 in 2020)
The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine, and with it emphasized the benefits of being able to monitor health symptoms at a distance. Enter Neteera, a health-care technology firm that makes in-room sensors providing contact-free, continuous monitoring of cardiovascular and respiratory vital signs. The company is pursuing a variety of use cases for the sensors, from detecting sleep apnea, to preventing post-operative complications, to screening for infectious disease symptoms in high-density public places like airports and shopping malls.
The Jerusalem-based company has been named a critical technology in the fight against Covid-19 by the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Neteera has been working with hospitals in Israel, as well as in France, to study the sensors' ability to predict whether a patient has Covid, or other infectious diseases. The findings are expected to be published later this month, according to founder & CEO Isaac Litman.
Litman is the former CEO of self-driving technology company Mobileye, which he led for six years and shepherded to an IPO in 2014 (it later sold to Intel for $15.3 billion). Neteera has raised $16.7 million to date. Northwell Ventures, the venture capital arm of hospital operator Northwell Health, participated in its most recent funding round in 2019.
—Contributed by David Spiegel
