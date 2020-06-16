9. Neteera

This five-year-old Israeli company has developed a technology that uses electromagnetic emissions from sweat ducts to monitor human vital signs and physical indicators such as stress, fatigue, pain, alcohol influence and drug use. A micro-radar remote can detect these indicators, even through clothing and furniture. In March, New York's Northwell Health was the first hospital in the U.S. to test Neteera's NES 2.0 device to detect sleep apnea. It could eventually replace the cumbersome sensors and wires that need to be taped all over a person's body to monitor for the condition. The NES 2.0 device simply needs to be in the same room as the patient to detect breathing, heart rate and movements. The company was formed out of research done at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and has raised $13 million in funding.

CEO Isaac Litman says that the electromagnetic properties of the skin via sweat ducts allow for remote monitoring, noninvasive and safe detection of various human biological indicators. That's because the electromagnetic signature of the skin is unique to each person and correlates precisely with the properties of his or her sweat ducts. Prior methods for biometrical identification relied on scanning things like fingerprints, the retina or facial characteristics — all of which are sensitive to external conditions. Since Neteera's technology relies on the internal properties of the sweat duct, there is a greater level of accuracy, the company claims.

Today Neteera's focus is in three main areas: IoT technology for smart homes; health care and automotive. In January it announced a collaboration with Valeo, an automotive supplier. Valeo will use Neteera's vital signs monitoring solution for its new passenger comfort technology. The company's technology can also monitor a vehicle and alert parents if children are left in the car, regardless of location. The problem has become so severe that last year the U.S. Hot Car Act was introduced. If the bill becomes law, it would require that all new cars be equipped with an alert system to detect the presence of a small child or a domestic animal in the backseat after the engine has been turned off.