How Stripe, CNBC's No. 1 Disruptor 50 company, helped keep the U.S. economy afloat during pandemic

Internet 'toll collector'

Stripe wasn't the first successful start-up idea for Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison. They had already founded and sold their first company, which made software to help eBay users manage inventory, before their 20th birthdays. The idea for Stripe came when the brothers were both in Cambridge, Massachusetts, attending MIT and Harvard. The problem with payment platforms, as they saw it, wasn't on the finance side. Difficulties were more often because of coding and design issues. The brothers decided to build a developer-focused, instant setup payment platform that any company could use and scale. They spent two years building the software, which has been applauded for its simplicity. In the earlier versions, it required websites to add less than ten lines of code to a website to handle payments. "While the success of many leading consumer fintech companies hinges upon stealing customers from incumbent financial institutions, Stripe's biggest competition is incumbents' complacency," said CB Insights fintech analyst Conor Witt. "Given the acceleration of online commerce, combined with Stripe's expansion into emerging markets, the company is well positioned to serve as a global toll operator for internet commerce."

Stripe co-founders Patrick and John Collison Source: Stripe

Stripe makes money from that role as a toll collector: It charges customers a swipe fee of 2.9%, plus 30 cents for every transaction it processes, similar to PayPal's revenue model. But it also has a venture capital war chest.

The company has a star-studded roster of investors. In April the company brought in an additional $600 million in equity from Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst — all existing investors. In addition to Thiel and Musk, the company has also raised money from Google's venture arm Capital G and Kleiner Perkins. Former Google Cloud CEO Diane Green sits on the board. To date it has raised $1.6 billion at a $36 billion valuation, according to PitchBook. The latest cash buffer ensured the company would be able to provide reliable service, and keep investing, during the pandemic, Collison said. "A huge part of the internet economy is relying on Stripe to provide stable, reliable service and to make the internet economy work," Collison said. "We're trying to make sure that we are just there for the businesses that are on Stripe, regardless of what happens over the next year or two."

Covid expansion