Stripe, the world's most valuable private fintech company, is getting into lending

The world's most valuable private fintech company is moving into a new area of banking: loans.

Stripe, valued at $22.5 billion after its last funding round, announced the launch of a lending arm called Stripe Capital on Thursday. The new venture is meant to help online companies borrow money to grow their businesses — which in turn, helps Stripe's business.

"Stripe Capital makes it easy for internet businesses to get the funds they need, when they need them," Stripe's Chief Product Officer Will Gaybrick said in a statement. Graybrick said small businesses are the "engines for job creation in our economy" and it should be "trivially simple and lightning fast" for them to access the capital and invest in their own growth.

Stripe, whose rivals including Jack Dorsey's Square and Netherlands-based Adyen, makes software that allows businesses to accept payments over the internet. Growth in companies using their platform could eventually help Stripe's bottom line.

The San Francisco-based company joins a list of other technology companies competing with banks to offer loans to small businesses. PayPal and Square, fintech rivals in the payments business, both reported significant growth in their loan portfolios in the second quarter. E-commerce giant Amazon offers similar products to merchants on its payments network through "Amazon Lending," an invitation-only program with loans as low as $1,000.

In many cases, those loans are well below the average amount a bank would facilitate. In the case of Square, the average loan is between $6,000 and $7,000 and could be as low as $500.