Stripe rides the online payments boom to a $22.5 billion valuation

Multi-billion dollar payments start-up Stripe just got a new cash injection and a bit more valuable.

The company said this week that it raised an additional $100 million from Tiger Global Management, boosting its valuation to $22.5 billion. This round, first reported by the Information, follows a $245 million Series E fundraise announced last fall that put its valuation at $20 billion.

Stripe has become one of the most sought after payment start-ups in Silicon Valley. It's now one of the most valuable "unicorns" — private firms worth more than $1 billion — in the U.S., beating data analytics firm Palantir's $20 billion water mark. It's by far the most valuable private fintech company, with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase trailing behind at an $8 billion valuation, according to CB Insights.

Stripe's online platform integrates electronic payments and secure transactions, and has become an attractive bet for venture capital as consumers overwhelmingly move to online payments.

In addition to Tiger Global, the San Francisco-based start-up has also attracted investments from Andreessen Horowitz, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Google's venture arm Capital G, Sequoia Capital and Kleiner Perkins, among others, according to Pitchbook.

"Stripe is rapidly scaling internationally, as well as extending our platform into issuing, global fraud prevention, and physical stores with Stripe Terminal," a Stripe spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "The follow-on funding gives us more leverage in these strategic areas."