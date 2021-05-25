27. Cockroach Labs

The New York City-based company's management systems have proven essential to helping businesses move their capabilities online quicker throughout the pandemic. CockroachDB, the company's proprietary, cloud-native database was designed to help Cockroach compete in a cloud world dominated by the likes of Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and big software vendors like Oracle and Salesforce, as well as a crowded field of other database start-ups, some of which also ranked to this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

Last September, the widespread adoption of Snowflake 's data analysis technology resulted in the biggest software IPO ever to hit public market. Behind a wall of technology like Snowflake's is a company like Cockroach Labs, built to ensure that real-time data, stored in the cloud, is accurate across all enterprise platforms that utilize its software. Think of Cockroach as the "second set of eyes" when it comes to analyzing, interpreting and storing data.

Founded by Google veterans, the resilience of Cockroach's code gives the company its namesake. The company counts Equifax and NBC Universal parent company Comcast among its customers. By storing multiple copies of their data in the cloud, Cockroach is able to provide uninterrupted access to data in multiple locations, re-routing traffic amid any kind of regional outage.

Earlier this year, Altimeter Capital led a $160 million funding round in Cockroach alongside Greenoaks Capital and Lone Pine Capital. That financing made the company a unicorn, valued at $2 billion. According to PitchBook, Cockroach was previously valued at $736 million following its previous fundraising round last May. Additional investors in the company include Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Bill Gurley's Benchmark Capital and GV, the venture capital arm of Google-parent Alphabet.

This year, the company says it plans to add a Black member to its board of directors as part of a pledge made to The Board Challenge, adding that it already has at least one Black director on its board.

