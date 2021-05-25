13. Checkout.com

Guillaume Pousaz went seven years without accepting external funding for his start-up. Now, Checkout.com is one of the most valuable fintech unicorns in the world.

Pousaz initially wanted to become an investment banker, but he dropped out of his college in Switzerland to become a surfer in California. The Swiss-born entrepreneur then found a job at International Payments Consultants, but left to try his luck at building a start-up. Pousaz eventually started Checkout.com in 2012 to solve the problem of online payment processing for merchants and their customers. The start-up competes in the same space as U.S. payments giant Stripe, ranked No. 2 on this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list, and Dutch rival Adyen, processing billions of dollars in transactions every year for the likes of Coinbase, Pizza Hut and H&M.

Once an obscure name, Checkout.com turned heads in 2019 when it raised $230 million in a bumper Series A financing round. In just three years, Checkout.com has seen its valuation rise more than sevenfold, from $2 billion to an eye-watering $15 billion. The company's latest investment round, led by Tiger Global, makes Checkout.com the second-largest fintech start-up by market value in Europe, after Klarna, and the fifth-biggest globally, according to CB Insights. It also makes Pousaz one of Europe's biggest fintech billionaires — on paper, at least, according to Forbes.