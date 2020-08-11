Payments giant Stripe poaches General Motors' CFO in its latest high-profile hire

Stripe has snagged General Motors' chief financial officer Dhivya Suryadevara as the payment start-up beefs up its C-suite amid an e-commerce boom brought on by the pandemic.

Suryadevara was named the automaker's first female finance chief in 2018, leading it through a pandemic that pressured GM's finances this year as global factories were closed. At Stripe, she will have to balance "aggressive growth while maintaining the highest standards in discipline and fiscal responsibility," Stripe said.

"Stripe's mission to increase the GDP of the internet is more important now than ever," Suryadevara said in a press release Tuesday. "I really enjoy leading complex, large-scale businesses and I hope to use my skills to help accelerate Stripe's already steep growth trajectory."

Tuesday's announcement follows a flurry of recent high-profile Stripe hires. The company has poached Mike Clayville, from Amazon Web Services, to become Stripe's Chief Revenue Officer, and Trish Walsh, previously at Voya Financial, as General Counsel.

GM named John Stapleton, currently North America CFO, as acting global finance chief, effective Aug.15. Stapleton has been in his current role since 2014 and he joined the company in 1990.

The automaker said it will conduct an internal and external search for a successor for Suryadevara.

"Dhivya has been a transformational leader in her tenure as CFO," Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors, said in a statement. "She has helped the company strengthen our balance sheet, improve our cost structure, focus on cash generation and drive the right investments for our future. We wish her every success."