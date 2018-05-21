GitHub is the world's largest community of coders, where millions of developers build personal projects, support their businesses and work together on open-source technologies. It's been described as a Facebook for developers because it encourages collaboration and interaction around code. The San Francisco-based company is a cloud service that developers all over the world use to build software projects, share them and work on them collaboratively in teams. Aside from being used by individual developers, GitHub is also used by large organizations,such as NASA, and enterprise customers, including Airbnb, PayPal, IBM and SAP.

The company has attracted $350 million in funding, including a $250 million round led by Sequoia Capital in 2015. In the past year, GitHub has announced two new strategic partnerships. The first was with Salesforce in July, which enables Salesforce members to be trained and certified in using GitHub to develop software. The second one was with Facebook in February to build a delegated account-recovery tool, enabling a more secure account-recovery process for GitHub users.