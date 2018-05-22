LanzaTech uses microbes and waste gases — including those from the steel industry — to make fuels and chemicals. It claims it can displace 30 percent of the crude oil used today for energy, and in the process reduce CO 2 emissions by 10 percent. This Chicago-based company's technology is akin to retrofitting a brewery onto an emission source, like a steel mill. But instead of using sugars and yeast to make beer, it's converting waste materials to make fuels and chemicals. That means there can be a day when a plane is powered by recycled greenhouse-gas emissions or when a pair of yoga pants are manufactured from the pollution coming from a steel mill.

In July the company announced a partnership with Indian Oil to use refinery off-gases to make fuels and chemicals. This could save India about 1 million metric tons of CO 2 a year. That same month, LanzaTech also announced a partnership with the South African company Swayana to make fuels from ferroalloy emissions. Both partnerships are slated to begin next year.

So far, the company has raised $250 million from venture capital investors, including Khosla Ventures, Mitsui and China International Investment. The first two commercial projects that are converting steel-mill waste gases into fuels are currently being built. One is in China, with Shougang; the other is in Belgium, with the world's biggest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal.