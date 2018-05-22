SpaceX leading the space race to launch humans to Mars

President and COO Gwynne Shotwell is helping lead Musk's vision to reach Mars, with the company ramping up production on the BFR system. SpaceX is in the late stages of negotiating a long-term lease to build a facility on the Los Angeles waterfront, where BFR is expected to be built before being shipped to the company's test facility in Texas.

Millions tune in around the world to watch SpaceX's launch livestreams, but here in the United States industry experts talk often about SpaceX's all-American supply chain. From the Pentagon to financial analysts, many are heralding SpaceX as responsible for bringing the rocket industry back to the United States. For decades, rockets built by United Launch Alliance flew U.S. Air Force and NASA missions on Russian engines or other systems bought overseas.

"They're an all U.S. launcher. For a long time our military and intelligence capability was not launched using all U.S. capability," Carissa Christensen, CEO of consulting firm Bryce Space and Technology, told CNBC.

The Air Force continues to award SpaceX hundreds of millions of dollars in launch contracts, with Secretary Heather Wilson telling Congress in March that the decreasing cost to launch is "enabling business plans to close in space that never were possible before."

"For a decade and a half, launch costs were ballooning until SpaceX came in and said, 'We can do it cheaper,'" Sam Korus, ARK Invest analyst, told CNBC.

SpaceX senior vice president Tim Hughes told Congress in a July testimony that "the U.S. had effectively ceded" the commercial rocket launch market "to France and to Russia." Hughes showed how, before 2013, the U.S. lacked a foothold in this market. SpaceX helped the United States reclaim not just a portion but a majority in the global launch market in 2017 and represented more than 60 percent of U.S. launches while doing so.

Under the Commercial Crew program, SpaceX and Boeing will return the capability of launching U.S. astronauts to space from U.S. soil, after years of paying heavy premiums to Russia for flights aboard its Soyuz rockets.

"I think in terms of how much of a difference it's going to make once it launches and once we have routine access for American astronauts on American launch vehicles," Stallmer said.

For SpaceX, putting astronauts on its rockets is the next critical milestone in its development.

"The human-rated piece, for SpaceX, puts them in a totally different category," Taylor said, adding that "there's no reason to believe they can't be exceptional at that."