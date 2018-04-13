Latest SpaceX valuation shows ‘an unlimited amount of funding’ available in private markets, Equidate says

SpaceX has vaulted to become one of the most valuable private companies in the world.

But, more importantly, SpaceX finds it "the easiest" to raise new funding compared to any private technology company, according to Robert Hilmer, global head of business development at private market analysis group Equidate.

"SpaceX is one of, if not the most, popular pre-IPO tech companies globally," Hilmer told CNBC, speaking about how often the company is referenced in conversations with investors.

Elon Musk's space venture continues to raise funds at a steady pace, most recently bringing about $500 million for the massive satellite constellation it is building. Priced at $169 per share, the offering of 3 million new shares raises SpaceX's valuation to $27.5 billion, according to Equidate and two people familiar with the fundraising.

"There is an unlimited amount of funding that the company could probably access globally in private markets," Hilmer said, adding that he has personally met many of "a diverse group" interested in SpaceX.

"Everywhere I travel around the world, investors of all types – individuals, family offices, hedge funds, sovereign wealth funds or private equity – want to get in to SpaceX," Hilmer said. "It's almost all investors I talk to."

Such vast, unparalleled interest from private investors gives SpaceX "a lot of runway" to continue its "very long term approach" to the development of its business, HIlmer said. The company certainly needs patient investors. SpaceX is pouring resources into building the rocket it wants to use to reach Mars, known as BFR, and its constellation of 4,425 internet satellites. Investor patience, therefore, is SpaceX's "key advantage" toward achieving success for both of those programs, Hilmer said.