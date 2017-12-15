Elon Musk's SpaceX becomes first private company to launch a reused rocket on a NASA mission

Elon Musk's rocket company made NASA history Friday, as SpaceX became the first company to launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station on a reused rocket.
The mission, known as Commercial Resupply Services 13 (CRS-13), launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force station in Florida on a Falcon 9 rocket previously flown for CRS-11 in June this year.
It is the first time NASA has approved such a mission and the fourth time SpaceX has launched with what it says is a "flight proven" booster. Three commercial missions earlier this year, including the record turnaround from BulgariaSat-1 in June, have reused Falcon 9 rockets.
The Falcon 9's first stage successfully separated from the Dragon capsule — which was also previously flown, on a mission in April 2015. A few minutes later, the booster touched down at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral, gently settling onto the concrete pad.