Boeing sees more ‘excitement about space’ now than in the last few decades

There is an 'excitement about space' not seen in the past decade, Boeing Defense CEO says 5 Hours Ago | 00:25

Boeing Defense, Space and Security division CEO Leanne Caret told CNBC that the aerospace giant is putting a new emphasis on space investment because of the rapidly changing landscape of the industry.

In an exclusive interview earlier this week, Caret called the company's satellite business and space exploration two "key" opportunities to generate more growth.

"I think there's an excitement about space that we haven't seen in the last few decades that's really keeping the conversation going in a positive direction, and the technology is something that can be leveraged across a number of other platforms and weapons systems," Caret said. "So, it's not as if it just benefits one category of the business. It helps across several."

Caret says Boeing's satellite business is getting more exciting, though she has not yet divulged details about how that part of her business is evolving.

Boeing has long developed satellites about the size of a school bus, but the industry's push to downsize is putting new pressure on traditional manufacturers. Microsatellites, as small as a shoebox, are an integral part of commercial and military operators' recent push to cut the cost and size of satellites.

Satellite companies like Planet and Spire Global continue to build miniaturized craft to help stream terabytes of data to and from Earth, as cash flows into space start-ups. The microsatellite industry is currently worth $2.92 billion, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets. It is expected to grow more than 20 percent annually to a value of more than $7.5 billion in 2022.