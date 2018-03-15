Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight

On July 21, 2011, astronaut Chris Ferguson guided the Atlantis back to Earth to conclude the final space shuttle mission. It was the end of an era for launching humans to space from American soil — one he says brought tumbleweeds and empty parking lots to NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

"But then the gates opened in 2014 and tumbleweeds stopped blowing across the road and the cars started showing up in the parking lot," Ferguson, who is now Boeing's director of Starliner crew and mission systems, told CNBC.

Boeing and SpaceX are competing — the former with its Starliner capsules and the latter its Dragon capsules — to fulfill contracts for NASA's Commercial Crew program to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station. Both companies are on track to test uncrewed variations in August, according to the most recent NASA announcements, with crewed tests no earlier than November for Boeing and December for SpaceX.

With Starliner nearing its first launch, Boeing took CNBC for a look inside the company's assembly plant at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.