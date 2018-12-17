What fintech can learn from Robinhood's 'epic fail' of launching checking accounts

Robinhood's attempt to launch a disruptive, first-of-its-kind product offers some lessons for fintech companies trying to break the mold in a highly regulated industry.

On Thursday, the popular stock-trading start-up rolled out what executives said was the biggest announcement in the company's history: Checking and savings products with a 3 percent interest rate, and zero fees. But just a day later, the start-up un-winded its ambitious plan.

There were a number of questions about the product — but mostly on the regulatory side.

The accounts being offered by Robinhood were insured by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, or SIPC. Those protections are a far cry from FDIC-checking and savings accounts, which have different capital requirements and are equipped to handle bank failures or a run on a bank.

President and CEO of SIPC Stephen Harbeck had "serious concerns" about Robinhood's product when the news hit Thursday. But said he didn't have a chance to air those to the company because Robinhood never called him, or the SEC, ahead ahead of the launch.

Harbeck's key worry was that accounts Robinhood was touting as checking and savings were not insured the same way. SIPC protects brokerage accounts, which Harbeck explained are meant for the purpose of investing in securities. Cash in those accounts that isn't being used to invest in stocks, would likely not be protected, he said.

"I understand that people want to be innovative and things change, but I have to work within a certain statute," Harbeck told CNBC in a phone interview Monday. "The statutes we work with can only can protect certain funds."